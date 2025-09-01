BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hey Sarah Westall We Have A Mesage For YOU!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
219 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • 1 day ago

Please help me make a list of all the Universities that teach the IoBNT and have been involved in #PANACEA projects


INTRA-BODY INTERNET


IEEE 1906.1


Molecular Engineering in Vivo with smart materials. Please add to the thread in the comments below. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1826977674457219277?t=xIyzcPTYvF6Solr94JmkyA&s=19

Have a look at the list of Universities! @BrandySmit47518


All involved in the Internet of Bio-Nano Things


#BioCyberInterface for Healthcare 4.0


@LisaMcGee0802 mentioned Maurizio Magarini from Milano


Technical Program Committee Members

https://x.com/Anti5GWarrior/status/1962153977648210183?t=eAct8ydozmvE_E-K5Y3d7g&s=19

IoBNT National Security https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+for+national+security&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8962a803bd3dd7b63ad913

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1959879386535972983?t=aTvt4o_Py_-I9z7kEqTXmg&s=19


DNA RADAR™: Innovations in Human Identification Using NGS https://nij.ojp.gov/events/dna-radartm-innovations-human-identification-using-ngs

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1959638433225232466?t=ubBFttIorTllOSkmhmG9yw&s=19


Computer and Information Science and Engineering : Future Computing Research (Future CoRe)

Human-Centered Computing (HCC) https://www.nsf.gov/funding/opportunities/hcc-human-centered-computing

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1962244022421918125?t=3WcWtUV_I0gobH1vobt-fg&s=19


P802.15.6/D06, May 2025 - IEEE Draft Standard for Wireless Body Area Networks

Short-range, wireless communications in the vicinity of, or inside, a human body (but not limited to humans) are specified in this standard. It uses existing industrial scientific medical (ISM) bands as well as frequency bands approved by national medical and/or regulatory authorities. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11120326

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1961971613814992931?t=n3nqNtX5wt-zETBKpjbkvw&s=19


Quantum Dots Encode Vaccine History in the Skin Invisible to the eye, the dots glow under infrared light from modified Smartphones Dec 2019 https://spectrum.ieee.org/quantum-dots-encode-vaccine-history-in-skin

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1961125480758755606?t=a6NkkAeVtnku0c0xgEbK5w&s=19


Telecommunication Networks (TKN) Internet of Bio-Nano-Things

https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/projects/iobnt/

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1962095533213864112?t=VuXEAX1Ia9sekz1cQlMWrw&s=19


ACM NanoCom 2025 Chengdu. China


Internet of Bio-Nano Things #BioCyberInterface

Healthcare 4.0 https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2025/cfp.php

.

Medical Applications of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things


Steering Committee almost entirely from the US https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2025/committees.php

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1962264822319329563?t=J-WpkeOwGfZN1khThMYc1g&s=19


THE FUTURE OF

COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

TREND REPORT 2023 https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4490403

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy