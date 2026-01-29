Peter Schiff: Dollar to collapse, US to face crisis - Fox Business, from Yesterday, Jan 28, 2026 (adding X post from Schiff from today, about an hour ago at bottom - added while waiting for this video to view) - Cynthia

💬 "The world is now pulling the rug out from under the US. The dollar is going to collapse. The dollar is going to be replaced by gold," the economist says.

What should the US expect?

💬 "We are headed for an economic crisis, again, that will make the 2008 financial crisis look like a Sunday school picnic. The biggest difference between the crisis that we're about to have and the one we had back then is this one is all in America. It's not going to be exported to the rest of the world. It's not a global financial crisis. It's an American financial crisis."

Gold beats US Treasury bonds in Central Bank reserves

❗️Gold has overtaken US Treasury bonds in global central bank FX’s reserves for the first time in decades — by $5 trillion to $3.9 trillion. Since 2019, banks added some 4,500 tonnes of gold while Treasury holdings barely budged.

🤔If everyone’s buying gold, who still believes in the dollar?

Peter Schiff @PeterSchiff

$MSTR closed down 9.5% today, a new 52-week low. The stock is down nearly 70% from its high.

@Saylor spent $54 billion over the past five years buying over 712K bitcoin at an average price of just over $76K. His total unrealized gain is less than 11%. Too bad he didn’t buy gold! ·

Jan 29, 2026

