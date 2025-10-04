🚨Matt Kennard: 'The UK is a DIRECT PARTICIPANT in Israel's genocide in Gaza.'

Matt Kennard reveals how Britain's RAF has conducted spy flights for Israel over Gaza since the start of the genocide, feeding the Israeli military real-time intelligence for their operations.

Matt Kennard is researcher for Action on Armed Violence in the UK. He was previously a fellow, and then Director, at the Centre for Investigative Journalism in London. He is an author and has worked as a staff writer for the Financial Times in London, and articles for major media outlets.

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6zt4vm-matt-kennard-the-cover-up-of-authoritarian-britains-role-in-the-gaza-genoci.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a