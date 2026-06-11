Rise of the UFO MYTH

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Breaking developments at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe take center stage with the resignation of the shrine’s rector and the questions surrounding the ongoing controversy. The hosts discuss the importance of transparency and accountability at one of the Catholic Church’s most beloved pilgrimage sites. They also explore the growing cultural fascination with UFOs and extraterrestrial life, asking whether these narratives pose deeper spiritual and philosophical challenges. Drawing on recent commentary from Catholic voices, the panel considers the role of media, Hollywood, and modern culture in shaping public belief. The episode concludes with a look at Frank Wright’s recent appearance with Tucker Carlson and the importance of bringing Catholic perspectives to a wider audience.
08:40UFOS