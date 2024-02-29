MWC24: 5G is the New World Order's Nervous System

Today marks our third day at Mobile World Congress 2024, and we are excited to unveil some extraordinary presentations that promise to captivate and inspire. Among the highlights are the pioneering developments in vertiports, a cutting-edge infrastructure designed to support the future of urban air mobility. These vertiports are set to revolutionize the way we think about cityscapes, serving as hubs for the launch and landing of flying passenger drones. Speaking of innovation, we're showcasing semi-autonomous flying drones, a leap forward in making personal and public air transport both accessible and efficient. A standout in this arena is Alef Aeronautics, whose advancements have set new benchmarks in aerial technology. Their contributions to the field are not just about mobility; they're about reshaping the future of transportation. Join us as we explore these transformative technologies that are poised to redefine our skies.





Rick Wiles, Paul Benson, Alex Vomiero. Airdate 02/29/2024





