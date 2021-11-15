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Στρατόπεδα συγκέντρωσης για ανεμβολίαστους...
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251 views • November 15, 2021
"Oι πολίτες θα τοποθετούνται σε στρατώνες, φυσικά με μια «κλειδαριά» σαν μπόνους για τους ανεμβολίαστους εφόσον θα είναι συνέχεια θετικοί στα τεστ απάτης.
«Wir haben es nicht gewusst!» Είπαν οι Γερμανοί μετά τον Δεύτερο Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο και αυτό θα ισχύει και τώρα... Όλα παρουσιάζονται ως η σωτηρία της ανθρωπότητας. Ναζισμός χτισμένος επάνω σε ένα ανύπαρκτο ιό!!!
Αυτό είναι το μέλλον μας αν δεν αντιδράσουμε εναντίον των ψυχοπαθών εγκληματιών..."
«Wir haben es nicht gewusst!» Είπαν οι Γερμανοί μετά τον Δεύτερο Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο και αυτό θα ισχύει και τώρα... Όλα παρουσιάζονται ως η σωτηρία της ανθρωπότητας. Ναζισμός χτισμένος επάνω σε ένα ανύπαρκτο ιό!!!
Αυτό είναι το μέλλον μας αν δεν αντιδράσουμε εναντίον των ψυχοπαθών εγκληματιών..."
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