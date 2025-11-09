© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Zuckerberg and his wife unveil AI-driven Biohub expansion aimed at curing disease
‘Some of humanity’s biggest dreams are finally coming within reach’
Silicon Valley’s next experiment: humanity itself.
(((Zuckerbot))) playing God - what could possibly go wrong?
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!