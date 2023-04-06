https://gettr.com/post/p2dj431673f

04/03/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang Nicole in her interview with The Kevin Alan Show: CCP has supplied false evidence and witnesses to frame Miles Guo and persecute him and GTV investors. The American justice system has been weaponized by the CCP. If the CCP can scheme to go after Mr. Miles Guo and GTV and GTV's investors, it can also go after any Americans, small businesses, and any freedom-loving individuals. Every American citizen should be terrified by this.





04/03/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 妮可参加凯文·阿兰秀节目：中共提供虚假证据和证人来陷害郭文贵并迫害他以及GTV投资者。美国司法系统已被中共武器化。如果中共可以针对郭文贵先生和GTV以及GTV的投资者，也就可以针对任何美国人、小企业和任何热爱自由的个人，每一个美国公民都应该对此感到恐惧。





