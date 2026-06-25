🤣 Meanwhile in the US: Flock cameras are being seen everywhere...

🤣 Meanwhile in the U.S.



Flock cameras are being seen everywhere across the country and they seem to not like green lasers!

Adding info:

A Flock camera is a type of AI-powered Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) manufactured by Flock Safety. They are widely used by local police departments, neighborhood HOAs, and businesses to capture vehicle license plates, as well as specific vehicle details like make, color, and unique identifying features (e.g., bumper stickers, roof racks).