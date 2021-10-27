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Could Non-Christians Be Better 'Christians' Than Professing Christians?
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20 views • October 27, 2021
The REEL TRUTH behind Romans 2:14-15. The truth in this short video is enough to be burned at the stake, but it doesn't stop it from being true! It's not what we call ourselves that matters, but whether we're following our consciences.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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