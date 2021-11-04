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NIGHT SHADOWS -- 11/3/2021 -- Russia, China, Ukraine, OSHA, Mandates, Gun Control, 4th Beast, La Palma
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190 views • November 04, 2021
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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TONIGHT’S SHOW:
October vanished in a flash as we now look ahead for a cold, long winter, a DARK WINTER if we believe our communist "authorities." Down under we find the total insanity of a nation gone mad, and America may soon follow if the people do not rise up and take their nation back. Communists never give up, so a huge false flag may be in the offering if the sheeple begin to protest too much. Meanwhile Russian troop movements appear to encircle Ukraine and the war drums are beating more loudly now, then we have China warning the US/Babylon to stay out of their internal affairs or else, and to make sure we understand them, two hypersonic missiles went around the world to demonstrate China's advanced military systems. La Palma still very active, 5.1 quake today close to the surface, and volcanic activity around the world is slowly increasing and more...
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
TONIGHT’S SHOW:
October vanished in a flash as we now look ahead for a cold, long winter, a DARK WINTER if we believe our communist "authorities." Down under we find the total insanity of a nation gone mad, and America may soon follow if the people do not rise up and take their nation back. Communists never give up, so a huge false flag may be in the offering if the sheeple begin to protest too much. Meanwhile Russian troop movements appear to encircle Ukraine and the war drums are beating more loudly now, then we have China warning the US/Babylon to stay out of their internal affairs or else, and to make sure we understand them, two hypersonic missiles went around the world to demonstrate China's advanced military systems. La Palma still very active, 5.1 quake today close to the surface, and volcanic activity around the world is slowly increasing and more...
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