How I escaped The Mike Martins CULT !

I discovered Mike’s streams at the beginning of this year. I was particularly drawn to his show ”Mike in the Night” which air Saturday’s at 9 pm Vancouver time on his channel. I was intrigued and called into his show and have been calling in ever since until recently. On the show we would discuss certain issues facing modern society such as stagnant wages in the midst of rising prices, concerns with artificial intelligence and technology, preparing for natural disasters and reflecting on the past.



But a few months ago, things started to change, Mike’s channel started to become more of a place for people (not naming names) to vent their anger towards modern society. I found that a lot of his shows were starting to get repetitive. Every week he was (and still is) like ”Look at 1979, look at it! You could be a taxi driver working part time!” and blaming it on bankers and families that he really doesn’t know anything about (or atleast anything recent about them). I went along with these repetiitve topics because after they were discussed I was able to get out some original points of view. I was preaching to the converted, people who were disenfranchised, like myself that would just come onto the show or the chat to validate their own opinions. Some of them would consume 7+ hours of ”news” a day and would wonder why their lives weren’t going anywhere.



But it wasn’t t’ill a few weeks a go that Mike started messaging me and talking about starting our own private village, cut off from the rest of society that seemed to be rotting. I told him that a project like that would take years to build and possibly millions of dollars to fund, I asked him who was going to pay for all this and he said that it will cost everyone that he wanted to charge people 500k per person to join our village.



But, he said that before we get people to give us 500k per person, we would have to work them up.



He said that after December 10th, he will start transitioning his streams to the dark web to filter out his most loyal followers. He said that he expects about 1/4 of all his followers to join his streams there, about 5,000 people (Mike thinks that YouTube is manipulating his subscriber count to make it seem like his channel isn’t growing, so he’s said that he thinks he has at least twice as many subscribers.).



He then said that he is working with some people to start his own Crypto Currency and that he would have an exclusive ICO only to subscribers. The catch is that you have to buy it in increments of 10k USD. So the minimum amount you could pay is 10k USD. Mike expects that 1000 of his followers will cough up the money, so 10 million USD that he will use to fund the construction a village that he is planning to build in the Azores (although the Philippines is being considered as a backup plan.).



After he builds the village he is going to start selling off theses houses to his most dedicated followers and from there he will build an inner circle consisting of me, and several other of his closest followers.



He plans to charge each person 500k to move there, but will accept any money that you get from selling your house as well. The catch is that there is a 500 person limit to this society with no internet (except for him and the inner circle).



500 people *500k = 250 million dollars.



And with that $250 million dollars, Mike plans to buy up every house, business, road, basically anything that he can get his hands on to takeover the entire Azores islands. The Azores only has a GDP of about $4 billion dollars, so if Mike can actually get his followers to give him that much money, it is actually very possible that he can actually take over an entire country and run it like a dictator. An island where no one is allowed to enter and no one is allowed to leave without his say, kind of like someone else’s Island.



If I prevent one person from giving Mike 500k or their house, than this post is a success.





I discovered Mike’s streams at the beginning of this year. I was particularly drawn to his show ”Mike in the Night” which air Saturday’s at 9 pm Vancouver time on his channel. I was intrigued and called into his show and have been calling in ever since until recently. On the show we would discuss certain issues facing modern society such as stagnant wages in the midst of rising prices, concerns with artificial intelligence and technology, preparing for natural disasters and reflecting on the past. ...