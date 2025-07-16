BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria: Israeli drone strikes on BMP-1 & pickups of the new Syrian army in the As-Suwayda province
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Israeli drone strikes on BMP-1 and pickups of the new Syrian army in the As-Suwayda province.

Netanyahu’s Bombing Syria: One Step Closer to Greater Israel 

The Israeli air force is ramping up its strikes against Syria, including hits against the presidential palace and general staff headquarters. Although the nominal reason is to “protect” Syria’s Druze minority, the real objective is to set the ground for annexing Syria’s southern provinces of Quneitra, Dara'a, and Suweida. 

This aligns with the long-standing Yinon Plan, a geopolitical strategy outlined in 1982 that advocates for the balkanization of Arab states along sectarian lines to ensure Israeli regional dominance.

1️⃣ Strategic Expansion

Israel already controls the Golan Heights (Quneitra) since 1981. Annexing Dara'a and Suweida would extend its buffer zone and link up with Druze communities, reinforcing demographic influence.

2️⃣The Yinon Plan in Motion

The 1982 strategy explicitly called for dismantling Syria into sectarian statelets. Israel’s backing of the Syrian "revolution" (2011-2024) fits this playbook—destabilize, then absorb.

3️⃣Greater Israel’s Borders?

Fascist minister Bezalel Smotrich has openly called for Israel’s borders to extend all the way "to Damascus." Annexing southern Syria would be a major step toward this ultranationalist vision.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
