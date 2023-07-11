https://gettr.com/post/p2lpnz6412e

7/10/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】If the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party really wants to solve the problem of the CCP, it should pay attention to the case of Mr. Miles Guo, which took place on U.S. soil, and let him testify before Congress!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods





7/10/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】美国国会中共问题特设委员会如果真想解决中共问题，应该关注发生在美国本土的郭文贵先生的案件，并让郭文贵先生去国会作证！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据





