Ways your body tells, You have a disease - Dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

Understanding the warning signs of diseases can help you prevent and manage them. Discover some of the signs and remedies of 8 common ailments.

1. Heart attack/cardiovascular disease Symptoms of heart disease include chest pain, left jaw pain, left shoulder pain, and pain that goes down your left arm. You might also feel dizzy or out of breath when walking upstairs. Vitamin E in the form of tocotrienols and vitamin K2 can help support the health of your heart and arteries. 2. Stroke Early warning signs of a stroke involve issues on one side of the body. You might also experience slurred speech. If you think you’re having a stroke, get to the emergency room quickly! 3. Infections If you have an infection, you may experience a tickle in your throat, a cough that won’t go away, sneezing, or a runny nose. Take 50,000 IU of vitamin D3 and consume zinc, vitamin C, and echinacea. Don’t suppress your fever! 4. Fatty liver disease If you have a fatty liver, you’ll have feelings of fullness, tightness, or tenderness under the right rib cage. You might experience referred pain in the right shoulder or right rhomboid. Intermittent fasting and the ketogenic diet may help reverse a fatty liver. It’s also important to avoid alcohol. 5. Gallstones Warning signs of gallstones include dark urine, stool that floats, light-colored stool, and constipation. Gallstones are the result of low bile salts, so increasing bile salts may help. 6. Kidney stones Pain in the abdomen on one side or flank pain can signify kidney stones. Try drinking 2 ounces of lemon juice with water. Take magnesium glycinate and avoid foods high in oxalates. 7. Ulcers If you have an ulcer, you might feel burning stomach pain that typically feels better after eating. Wheatgrass juice powder with water and zinc carnosine may help improve your condition. 8. Diabetes If you have diabetes, you’ll find it very difficult to skip a meal. You’ll likely experience carb cravings and need a nap after eating. Keto and intermittent fasting may greatly help improve your symptoms.

Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.







