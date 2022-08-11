Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: The Bioweapon Aftermath Miscarriages, & Mass Depopulation

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Dr. Tenpenny joins to talk about the infertility rates, miscarriages in the 3rd trimester, & how the COVID vaccine is behind this horrific tragedy.
The worst part is that the CHILDREN who have now taken this vaccine will also struggle with infertility, & be the victims to the depopulation agenda of the New World Order.