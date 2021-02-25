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2021 Feb 25 Dr Carrie Madej in a Mind-Blowing interview with Kamalpreets Singh regarding CoV Jab.ia
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120 views • June 17, 2021
2021 Feb 25 Dr Carrie Madej in a Mind-Blowing interview with Kamalpreets Singh regarding CoV Jab
Remarks: Buckle Up you’re about to take a mind blowing 46 minutes with Dr. Madej brings to us honest illumination regarding mRNA Vaccine Technology, with its impacts on DNA Nanotechnology, Luciferase Oxidative Enzymes and the Bioluminescence Photoprotein and what its purposes are in the gene coding injection; and takes us into the BIG PICTURE; Bill Gates, NWO, Control on Society, Humans Owning Humans and beyond. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/04/06/2021-feb-25-dr-carrie-madej-in-a-mind-blowing-interview-with-kamalpreets-singh-regarding-cov-jab/
Remarks: Buckle Up you’re about to take a mind blowing 46 minutes with Dr. Madej brings to us honest illumination regarding mRNA Vaccine Technology, with its impacts on DNA Nanotechnology, Luciferase Oxidative Enzymes and the Bioluminescence Photoprotein and what its purposes are in the gene coding injection; and takes us into the BIG PICTURE; Bill Gates, NWO, Control on Society, Humans Owning Humans and beyond. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/04/06/2021-feb-25-dr-carrie-madej-in-a-mind-blowing-interview-with-kamalpreets-singh-regarding-cov-jab/
Keywords
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