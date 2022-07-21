Ex-Christians, You’ll Regret This | Rhett, Link, Voddie Baucham, Josh Harris, John MacArthur

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157,155 views - May 26, 2022 - ReformedWiki2.0 - A number of fellows confess that they are not Christians anymore. A whole number of more men are mentioned who have left the faith. Some people call it Deconstruction. That's just another word for Apostasy. They are now non-Christian but essentially anti-Christian. They are now loudly proclaiming their non-Christian world views. People are asking questions about those who were faith-keepers are falling away? Mirror