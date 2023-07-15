Create New Account
🔴 LIVE July 14, 2023 James Roguski on the emerging techno-totalitarianism • Truth Action Project Campfire Chat
Truth Action Project - TAP
LIVE July 14, 2023 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST: James Roguski joins a Truth Action Project Campfire Chat on our July 6, 2023 Roundtable with Dr. Meryl Nass and James Roguski on the emerging techno-totalitarianism.

► Register for Zoom meeting at tinyurl.com/July-14-2023-TAP-Campfire-Chat

