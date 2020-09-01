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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. August 31, Contrasting 'Revolutions' 1st hour
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54 views • September 01, 2020
Contrasting 'Revolutions'
WOW!!
Most insightful investigation of vital news from 3 profound perspectives: a historian author exposing false flags, a psy-ops military-intelligence officer/author, and a prominent educator/attorney. These gentlemen harmonize for a complete critique of essential events. WOW. well worth seeing both hours and Sharing everywhere....!! You'll be blessed too.
This is the first of 2 outstanding hours of insightful analysis of this week's news stories. These is vital viewing' for every citizen. Our panel gives 3 distinctive perspectives for a most articulate analysis of essential events, We really jelled together today. Outstanding program!!! Watch and see!!
WOW!!
Most insightful investigation of vital news from 3 profound perspectives: a historian author exposing false flags, a psy-ops military-intelligence officer/author, and a prominent educator/attorney. These gentlemen harmonize for a complete critique of essential events. WOW. well worth seeing both hours and Sharing everywhere....!! You'll be blessed too.
This is the first of 2 outstanding hours of insightful analysis of this week's news stories. These is vital viewing' for every citizen. Our panel gives 3 distinctive perspectives for a most articulate analysis of essential events, We really jelled together today. Outstanding program!!! Watch and see!!
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