Conservatives slam Trudeau for using Emergencies Act

Trudeau's main reason for using the Emergencies Act is the Freedom Truckers protest was illegal. Their is no evidence to support this reason. Or any evidence to justify the use of the Emergencies Act. Click on the LINK below for more information.

Police help protesting Freedom Truckers

https://www.brighteon.com/bd894a21-5556-4446-9768-c9c8a29e6aaf



