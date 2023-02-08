Glenn Biden’s SOTU was the most BIZARRE one I've EVER seen

Glenn Beck





Feb 8, 2023

No logical person possibly could listen to President Biden’s State of the Union and understand it, Glenn says, because it was completely full of LIES. In this clip, Glenn gives his thoughts on Biden’s SOTU speech, explaining why it was ’one of the most bizarre things I have ever seen.’ Plus, Glenn reminds us — and, most importantly, Joe Biden — of one the most important aspects of the presidency: 'Perhaps you need a reminder of that oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.'





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCng7eBvcs4



