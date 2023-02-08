Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn Biden’s SOTU was the most BIZARRE one I've EVER seen
258 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Feb 8, 2023

No logical person possibly could listen to President Biden’s State of the Union and understand it, Glenn says, because it was completely full of LIES. In this clip, Glenn gives his thoughts on Biden’s SOTU speech, explaining why it was ’one of the most bizarre things I have ever seen.’ Plus, Glenn reminds us — and, most importantly, Joe Biden — of one the most important aspects of the presidency: 'Perhaps you need a reminder of that oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.'


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCng7eBvcs4


Keywords
current eventsliesstate of the unionpresidentbidenglenn becksotubizarre

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket