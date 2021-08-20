© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VAXXED PATIENTS' BLOOD EXAMINED, HORRIFIC FINDINGS; How mRNA Vaccine Affects Cells (Dr. Hoffe), H. R. 4980 Tyranny, Aussie Police Pepper Spray Maskless Children, and More: 08.20.2021
Follow
6
Share
Report
1055 views • August 20, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
VAXXED PATIENTS' BLOOD EXAMINED, HORRIFIC FINDINGS REVEALED BY GERMAN PHYSICIANS!
Submitted by Rolf
On August 20, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFJFwfBLd317/
--
Visual Display of How mRNA Vaccine Affects Cells
Submitted by Rolf
Watch related video: https://youtu.be/5sIWb9GTbbE
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/20/how-mrna-vaccine-affects-cells.aspx
--
117TH CONGRESS 1ST SESSION H. R. 4980
To direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure that any individual traveling on a flight that departs from or arrives to an airport inside the United States or a territory of the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID–19, and for other purposes.
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr4980/BILLS-117hr4980ih.pdf
Related: https://mustreadalaska.com/congressman-files-bill-to-make-vaccines-mandatory-for-commercial-flight/
Non-Vaxxers Barred from Buying Groceries: https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/082/474/469/original/aa00311c32a5b31f.mp4
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
VAXXED PATIENTS' BLOOD EXAMINED, HORRIFIC FINDINGS REVEALED BY GERMAN PHYSICIANS!
Submitted by Rolf
On August 20, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFJFwfBLd317/
--
Visual Display of How mRNA Vaccine Affects Cells
Submitted by Rolf
Watch related video: https://youtu.be/5sIWb9GTbbE
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/20/how-mrna-vaccine-affects-cells.aspx
--
117TH CONGRESS 1ST SESSION H. R. 4980
To direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure that any individual traveling on a flight that departs from or arrives to an airport inside the United States or a territory of the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID–19, and for other purposes.
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr4980/BILLS-117hr4980ih.pdf
Related: https://mustreadalaska.com/congressman-files-bill-to-make-vaccines-mandatory-for-commercial-flight/
Non-Vaxxers Barred from Buying Groceries: https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/082/474/469/original/aa00311c32a5b31f.mp4
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
retrovirusnanoparticleswuhanforced vaccinationsterralterral03lockdownfood crisiscovid-19nanosilverfort detrickcontact tracingbuy nano silverblackstargain-of-functionhiv insertsfema camps internmentlee merrittdr richard flemingreplication inhibitorolympics 2019nasa future warfaregraphene oxidedelta variantcatch bus program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.