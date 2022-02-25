Crypto & Cannabis?

Cryptocurrency went from obscurity to U.S. national security, but can it work for the Cannabis Industry?On the one hand, the vast majority of citizens support cannabis legalization, both medicinally and recreationally. We see this reflected every year in local elections that bring more and more parts of the country into the legal cannabis fold.And yet, despite broad public support, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level. Not only does this give cannabis businesses a complicated legal status even in states that have approved them, but it also makes banking impossible.Crypto has the potential to help unbanked cannabis businesses enjoy more autonomy and security.Cutting through the storm is the simple clarity of cryptocurrencies. For businesses that want enhanced safety and simple customer friendliness, no other option provides half so many benefits.Is crypto a fix-all? It certainly is not. For one thing, it tends to solve some accounting problems while creating others. Business owners are responsible for converting their cryptocurrency into dollar equivalencies to pay taxes.Episode 895 The #TalkingHedge looks at benzinga’s article…