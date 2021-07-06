© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take A Chance on the Jab! New Boris Variant Approved!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • July 06, 2021
ECI Development and TDV Real Estate Development Survey:
https://dollarvigilante.com/survey/
he Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro video: Abba - Take the Jab
https://t.me/c/1264095585/15130
How to avoid getting the jab in Russia: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1411951384912613380
Canada to Make Online Hate Speech a Crime Punishable by $16,000 Fine: https://gizmodo.com/canada-to-make-online-hate-speech-a-crime-punishable-by-1847163213
Canadian Gestapo go to man's house for FBIBook Post: https://twitter.com/Chrissy_2697/status/1411292922633285632
The Babylon Bee: Facebook To Provide Pop-Up Warning When Your Friends Begin Thinking For Themselves: https://babylonbee.com/news/facebook-to-provide-pop-up-warning-when-your-friends-begin-thinking-for-themselves
Make-A-Wish Foundation Announces They Will Only Help Fully Vaccinated Children (VIDEO):
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/make-wish-foundation-announces-will-help-fully-vaccinated-children-video/
Vaccines Save Lives? OK...So Does Clean Drinking Water - Far More Inexpensively & Without the Side Effects: https://www.infectiousdiseaseadvisor.com/home/topics/gi-illness/diarrhea-remains-leading-cause-of-global-mortality-and-morbidity/
HERE WE GO: WHO Recommends Masks and Social Distancing For Everyone - Vaccinated and Unvaccinated - Due to Covid “Delta” Variant: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/go-recommends-masks-social-distancing-everyone-vaccinated-unvaccinated-due-covid-delta-variant/
Ohio Judge Makes COVID Vaccination Condition Of Probation: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ohio-judge-makes-mandatory-covid-vaccination-condition-probation
Va...xxination site. While some wait in line to get a shot, the one who has gotten 1, is being carried away: https://twitter.com/4_04_Not_Found/status/1411043040769318914?s=20
2 VAXXED CRICKET Players Collapse Within Minutes Of Each Other:
(https://hugotalks.com/2021/07/05/2-vaxxed-cricket-players-collapse-within-minutes-of-each-other-hugo-talks-lockdown/)
Australian Media Goes Berserk Over People Taking Selfies at Bondi Beach Amid New Lockdown Due to "Delta" Variant: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/australian-media-goes-berserk-people-taking-selfies-bondi-beach-amid-new-lockdown-due-delta-variant/
SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce Says Bitcoin ETF Should be a Reality by Now:
https://coingape.com/sec-commissioner-hester-pierce-says-bitcoin-etf-should-be-a-reality-by-no
https://dollarvigilante.com/survey/
he Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro video: Abba - Take the Jab
https://t.me/c/1264095585/15130
How to avoid getting the jab in Russia: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1411951384912613380
Canada to Make Online Hate Speech a Crime Punishable by $16,000 Fine: https://gizmodo.com/canada-to-make-online-hate-speech-a-crime-punishable-by-1847163213
Canadian Gestapo go to man's house for FBIBook Post: https://twitter.com/Chrissy_2697/status/1411292922633285632
The Babylon Bee: Facebook To Provide Pop-Up Warning When Your Friends Begin Thinking For Themselves: https://babylonbee.com/news/facebook-to-provide-pop-up-warning-when-your-friends-begin-thinking-for-themselves
Make-A-Wish Foundation Announces They Will Only Help Fully Vaccinated Children (VIDEO):
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/make-wish-foundation-announces-will-help-fully-vaccinated-children-video/
Vaccines Save Lives? OK...So Does Clean Drinking Water - Far More Inexpensively & Without the Side Effects: https://www.infectiousdiseaseadvisor.com/home/topics/gi-illness/diarrhea-remains-leading-cause-of-global-mortality-and-morbidity/
HERE WE GO: WHO Recommends Masks and Social Distancing For Everyone - Vaccinated and Unvaccinated - Due to Covid “Delta” Variant: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/go-recommends-masks-social-distancing-everyone-vaccinated-unvaccinated-due-covid-delta-variant/
Ohio Judge Makes COVID Vaccination Condition Of Probation: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ohio-judge-makes-mandatory-covid-vaccination-condition-probation
Va...xxination site. While some wait in line to get a shot, the one who has gotten 1, is being carried away: https://twitter.com/4_04_Not_Found/status/1411043040769318914?s=20
2 VAXXED CRICKET Players Collapse Within Minutes Of Each Other:
(https://hugotalks.com/2021/07/05/2-vaxxed-cricket-players-collapse-within-minutes-of-each-other-hugo-talks-lockdown/)
Australian Media Goes Berserk Over People Taking Selfies at Bondi Beach Amid New Lockdown Due to "Delta" Variant: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/australian-media-goes-berserk-people-taking-selfies-bondi-beach-amid-new-lockdown-due-delta-variant/
SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce Says Bitcoin ETF Should be a Reality by Now:
https://coingape.com/sec-commissioner-hester-pierce-says-bitcoin-etf-should-be-a-reality-by-no
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.