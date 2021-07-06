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Take A Chance on the Jab! New Boris Variant Approved!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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95 views • July 06, 2021
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Intro video: Abba - Take the Jab
https://t.me/c/1264095585/15130

How to avoid getting the jab in Russia: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1411951384912613380

Canada to Make Online Hate Speech a Crime Punishable by $16,000 Fine: https://gizmodo.com/canada-to-make-online-hate-speech-a-crime-punishable-by-1847163213

Canadian Gestapo go to man's house for FBIBook Post: https://twitter.com/Chrissy_2697/status/1411292922633285632

The Babylon Bee: Facebook To Provide Pop-Up Warning When Your Friends Begin Thinking For Themselves: https://babylonbee.com/news/facebook-to-provide-pop-up-warning-when-your-friends-begin-thinking-for-themselves

Make-A-Wish Foundation Announces They Will Only Help Fully Vaccinated Children (VIDEO):
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/make-wish-foundation-announces-will-help-fully-vaccinated-children-video/

Vaccines Save Lives? OK...So Does Clean Drinking Water - Far More Inexpensively & Without the Side Effects: https://www.infectiousdiseaseadvisor.com/home/topics/gi-illness/diarrhea-remains-leading-cause-of-global-mortality-and-morbidity/

HERE WE GO: WHO Recommends Masks and Social Distancing For Everyone - Vaccinated and Unvaccinated - Due to Covid “Delta” Variant: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/go-recommends-masks-social-distancing-everyone-vaccinated-unvaccinated-due-covid-delta-variant/

Ohio Judge Makes COVID Vaccination Condition Of Probation: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ohio-judge-makes-mandatory-covid-vaccination-condition-probation

Va...xxination site. While some wait in line to get a shot, the one who has gotten 1, is being carried away: https://twitter.com/4_04_Not_Found/status/1411043040769318914?s=20

2 VAXXED CRICKET Players Collapse Within Minutes Of Each Other:
(https://hugotalks.com/2021/07/05/2-vaxxed-cricket-players-collapse-within-minutes-of-each-other-hugo-talks-lockdown/)

Australian Media Goes Berserk Over People Taking Selfies at Bondi Beach Amid New Lockdown Due to "Delta" Variant: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/australian-media-goes-berserk-people-taking-selfies-bondi-beach-amid-new-lockdown-due-delta-variant/

SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce Says Bitcoin ETF Should be a Reality by Now:
https://coingape.com/sec-commissioner-hester-pierce-says-bitcoin-etf-should-be-a-reality-by-no
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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