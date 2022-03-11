© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Food Shortage Accelerates! Prepare Yourself For Worldwide Starvation
Follow
4
Share
Report
1394 views • March 11, 2022
MIRRORED from Epic Economist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTnyYk95SCQ
The global food crisis continues to get worse by the day. On top of the severe disruptions caused by the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine on food supply chains, Chinese authorities are warning that the world is about to experience an extensive shortage of grains as winter weather conditions are set to be “the worst in history” this year in China, which could lead to the destruction of millions of acres of grain crops at a time global prices are already at record highs, while freight and shipping rates are soaring again, and supplies are getting tighter and tighter.
In a recent statement, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that global food markets are about to face a massive shock as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies and this year’s harvest might get impacted by the worst winter weather on record. For that reason, Xi said that China is no longer relying on exports to ensure its food security. The Chinese leader highlighted that food security is now the top national priority while speaking to national advisers at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.
“Vigilance in food security must not slacken, we must not think that food ceases being an issue after industrialization, and we cannot count on international supplies to solve the problem,” he said. “We must plan ahead by adhering to the principles of domestic production and self-reliance while ensuring an appropriate level of imports and technology-backed development.”
His speech came as China’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian reported to Reuters that the condition of the country’s winter wheat crop is extremely worrying, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world’s biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Chinese regime’s annual political meeting, Tang said that heavy rainfall delayed the planting of nearly one-third of the normal wheat acreage.
“A survey of the winter wheat crop taken before the start of winter found that the amount of first- and second-grade crop was down by more than 20 percentage points,” Tang revealed. "Not long ago we went to the grassroots to do a survey and many farming experts and technicians told us that crop conditions this year could be the worst in history," he added.
A combination of factors that is likely to cause unprecedented chaos all over the planet. It’s safe to say that all hell is about to break loose. And not only food producers will be affected, but soon, your local grocery store might be impacted too. Once U.S. consumers realize that food prices are doubling or tripling, grocery shelves will be wiped out faster than it happened at the peak of the health crisis.
If we can offer a little piece of advice: buy flour, rice, barley, and any other grains you can still find now, rather than waiting weeks or months to buy them. The countries that have food supplies are no longer giving them away, and those that don't are going to find themselves in the middle of an epic food crisis sooner rather than later. Be prepared!
For more info, find us on: https://www.epiceconomist.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTnyYk95SCQ
The global food crisis continues to get worse by the day. On top of the severe disruptions caused by the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine on food supply chains, Chinese authorities are warning that the world is about to experience an extensive shortage of grains as winter weather conditions are set to be “the worst in history” this year in China, which could lead to the destruction of millions of acres of grain crops at a time global prices are already at record highs, while freight and shipping rates are soaring again, and supplies are getting tighter and tighter.
In a recent statement, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that global food markets are about to face a massive shock as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies and this year’s harvest might get impacted by the worst winter weather on record. For that reason, Xi said that China is no longer relying on exports to ensure its food security. The Chinese leader highlighted that food security is now the top national priority while speaking to national advisers at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.
“Vigilance in food security must not slacken, we must not think that food ceases being an issue after industrialization, and we cannot count on international supplies to solve the problem,” he said. “We must plan ahead by adhering to the principles of domestic production and self-reliance while ensuring an appropriate level of imports and technology-backed development.”
His speech came as China’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian reported to Reuters that the condition of the country’s winter wheat crop is extremely worrying, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world’s biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Chinese regime’s annual political meeting, Tang said that heavy rainfall delayed the planting of nearly one-third of the normal wheat acreage.
“A survey of the winter wheat crop taken before the start of winter found that the amount of first- and second-grade crop was down by more than 20 percentage points,” Tang revealed. "Not long ago we went to the grassroots to do a survey and many farming experts and technicians told us that crop conditions this year could be the worst in history," he added.
A combination of factors that is likely to cause unprecedented chaos all over the planet. It’s safe to say that all hell is about to break loose. And not only food producers will be affected, but soon, your local grocery store might be impacted too. Once U.S. consumers realize that food prices are doubling or tripling, grocery shelves will be wiped out faster than it happened at the peak of the health crisis.
If we can offer a little piece of advice: buy flour, rice, barley, and any other grains you can still find now, rather than waiting weeks or months to buy them. The countries that have food supplies are no longer giving them away, and those that don't are going to find themselves in the middle of an epic food crisis sooner rather than later. Be prepared!
For more info, find us on: https://www.epiceconomist.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.