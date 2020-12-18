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Freemason Number '33' Surrounds the Head Nurse Who Fainted After Taking the COVID Vaccine in Tennessee
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344 views • December 18, 2020
Editors Note: I did not plan to make the video 3:33 long. It came out that way. I love my Angels.
A nurse at CHI Memorial Hospital in Tennessee passed out on live television after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Their PR stunt for the vaccine could not have possibly gone any worse.
Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover was speaking during a press conference about the vaccines when she told reporters she was feeling a bit dizzy.
Moments later, Dover fainted and was caught by one of the doctors standing behind her.
“It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” Dover told News 9 when she came to.
The medical team claimed that her passing out was not related to the ingredients in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Dover claims that she frequently passes out when she feels pain.
Related Links:
Jim Stone.com
http://82.221.129.208/.ux5.html
https://politicalbombshow.com/2020/12/18/nurse-passes-out-on-live-television-after-taking-coronavirus-vaccine/
A nurse at CHI Memorial Hospital in Tennessee passed out on live television after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Their PR stunt for the vaccine could not have possibly gone any worse.
Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover was speaking during a press conference about the vaccines when she told reporters she was feeling a bit dizzy.
Moments later, Dover fainted and was caught by one of the doctors standing behind her.
“It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” Dover told News 9 when she came to.
The medical team claimed that her passing out was not related to the ingredients in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Dover claims that she frequently passes out when she feels pain.
Related Links:
Jim Stone.com
http://82.221.129.208/.ux5.html
https://politicalbombshow.com/2020/12/18/nurse-passes-out-on-live-television-after-taking-coronavirus-vaccine/
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