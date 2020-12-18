Freemason Number '33' Surrounds the Head Nurse Who Fainted After Taking the COVID Vaccine in Tennessee

Editors Note: I did not plan to make the video 3:33 long. It came out that way. I love my Angels.A nurse at CHI Memorial Hospital in Tennessee passed out on live television after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Their PR stunt for the vaccine could not have possibly gone any worse.Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover was speaking during a press conference about the vaccines when she told reporters she was feeling a bit dizzy.Moments later, Dover fainted and was caught by one of the doctors standing behind her.“It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” Dover told News 9 when she came to.The medical team claimed that her passing out was not related to the ingredients in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.Dover claims that she frequently passes out when she feels pain.Related Links:Jim Stone.comhttp://82.221.129.208/.ux5.html