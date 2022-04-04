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Coinage act LAN 2022
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123 views • April 04, 2022
April 2, 2022 we did our spring LAN Party. It was pretty fun. We played RTCW and CS 1.6.
This Song is Return to Avalon (Alt Version) By Lucas Ricciotti.
His music is very good. Please consider following him on sound cloud.
https://soundcloud.com/lucasricciotti/return-to-avalon-alt-version
Video was made with OpenShot (Open Source Software.)
Pictures were taken on an insignia Camera from 2007.
This Song is Return to Avalon (Alt Version) By Lucas Ricciotti.
His music is very good. Please consider following him on sound cloud.
https://soundcloud.com/lucasricciotti/return-to-avalon-alt-version
Video was made with OpenShot (Open Source Software.)
Pictures were taken on an insignia Camera from 2007.
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