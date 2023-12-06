SHaDoWCa7 sings Sad World (Mad World Gary Jules Tears for Fears)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reconstruction of the song "Mad World." SHaDoWCa7 changed the lyrics and gave it a new name. She sings all vocals and plays all instruments in background. Just another masterpiece in the long line-up of SHaDoWCa7's masterful creations.

This video was originally uploaded by SHaDoWCa7 on January 8, 2013.

Lyrics: Sad World

All around me are familiar places,

Worn out places, worn out faces.

Every day is just the same as always,

What's it to me? What's it to me?

All I feel inside is sad and lonely,

Look right through me, look right through me.

Is this it or is there something out there,

To rid my sorrows, drown my troubles...

I find it kind of funny, I find it kind of sad,

That everyone seems happy, but they're really very sad.

I just don't understand it, I find it hard to take.

Everyone is running circles in a very, very sad world.

Sad world.

Everyone waits for the day they feel good,

Going nowhere, going nowhere.

Then we're trapped, tell me where do we run?

There's nowhere to run, there's no place left to run.

Pain and anger fill my hollow places,

Can you free me? Do you even see me?

What's it like to be truly happy?

I'm tired of pleading, tired of breathing.

I find it kind of funny, I find it very sad,

The answer I've been searching for is one I've always had.

I didn't understand it, but now I truly see.

I gave my heart to Jesus, and He freed me from my,

Sad world. From my sad world.

Now everything is different to me,

All that I see. What I can be.

All the fear I felt has lifted from me.

Now I am free, now I am free.

In my heart I feel God's love and mercy,

Happy and care-free, flowing within me.

All my life I've looked for something to fill me,

I'm no longer empty, I'm no longer empty.

I find it kind of funny, I find it very sad.

The answer I've been searching for is one I've always had.

I didn't understand it, but now I truly see.

I gave my heart to Jesus, and He freed me from my,

Sad world. My sad world.

