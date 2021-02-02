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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Great Reset, Donald Trump Prophecy, Kanye West- What's Up Prof? 21
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19 views • February 02, 2021
In Episode 21 we discuss the Great Reset initiative of the World Economic Forum, a Donald Trump Prophecy of 1983, as well as the calls made by Catholics that Trump must convert to Catholicism and Kanye West entering the presidential race. We apply the Biblical filters to see how this links with the King of the North vs King of the South battle and their thesis vs antithesis agenda to get to a synthesis.
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