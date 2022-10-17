Embalmer Richard Hirschman - the Ultimate Interview - With Photos and Videos!

When Covid hit, embalmer Richard Hirschman started seeing strange things in people's blood. Then, after the mRNA injections started, it got even stranger. Hirschman was seeing things he's never seen in his 20+ years of embalming. "Dirty blood." White fibrous clots that were not only in the veins, but also the arteries!

Hirschman has been an embalmer for over 20 years. It used to be blood clots he found were almost always in the veins and almost always looked and acted like grape jam or jelly. But in the past 18 months he's now finding solid white fibrous clots -- in both veins AND arteries, and some are almost three feet long!

Other embalmers around the world are finally corroborating what Hirschman is saying.

Why will the CDC and the WHO not acknowledge these findings?

In this comprehensive hour-long interview, Hirschman shows us pictures AND videos of what he's seeing. Guaranteed you will not see this information on the evening news -- and Big Pharma would rather you not see these things at all.

