Assault on AFU positions - 012423

Assault on AFU positions.
Our attackers stealthily approached the enemy fortifications, got under the barbed wire and blocked the enemy in their own dugout.
After a brief battle, one Ukrainian soldier rushed forward and was shot practically right up close.
