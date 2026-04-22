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'Iran will be ready for negotiations as soon as the US lifts the maritime blockade' - Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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'Iran will be ready for negotiations as soon as the US lifts the maritime blockade' - Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani.

Adding:

WSJ: "Trump to Give Iran Days to Make Peace Offer" 

"President Trump will give Iran a few days to offer a peace plan, U.S. officials said, a sign that his cease-fire extension won’t last indefinitely. The delay came after Trump and his team on Tuesday agreed Iran’s government has some internal disagreements on a way forward and needs more time to reach a consensus proposal."

Adding:

Chris Helali reports from Iran:

The wife of assassinated Nuclear physicist Hossein Zaki Dizaji. Her one question: “why kill the families of nuclear scientists?” Her husband, daughter, and mother-in-law were martyred and she was injured six weeks ago.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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