4 Years Later, We're Still Navigating Timelines. Jane Goodall is Gone, Again! Tin Foil Hat Podcast

Enjoy listening to Sam Tripoli, host of Tin Foil Hat Podcast interview, Buddhist Author, Von Galt. We discuss some profound concepts for advance timeline jumpers and our observations of reality shifting.





4 Years Later: Still Navigating Timelines — Mandela Effects, Starseeds & Returning to Nirvana Beyond Moksha (Jane Goodall Gone, Again!)





Exploring Mandela Effects, timeline shifts, and raising consciousness—are we unlocking paths beyond moksha and the reincarnation cycle? This 4-year reflection links our recount of timeline changes such as people we all recall saying "condolences" to again, and again, and again.





We examine collective memory anomalies (like Jane Goodall “gone, again”), and ethical implications of timeline work. Suggested practices: daily grounding, meditation, journaling anomalies, community comedy sense-of-humor, and service-focused intention. Whether these phenomena reflect shifting timelines or mass consciousness, they invite ethical, compassionate exploration of liberation and continued participation in planetary evolution. If this resonates, cool. If this content doesn't resonate with you, move on to listening to stuff that resonates with what you want to experience.





Don't take reality too seriously, the next version is coming up. However, take your actions and intentions seriously, cause that calibrate your aura's frequency to level up or down. Upwards, and onwards...





For "unedited" conversations, check out Sam's channel: https://samtripoli.com/





For more on Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/





#tinfoilhat #vongalt #mandelaeffect #buddhism_the_road_to_nirvana #buddhism