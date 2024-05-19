Create New Account
1000 Days Without Marijuana: Here's What Happened
Benny Wills
Published 21 hours ago

I was addicted to weed. I smoked it. I ingested it. I loved it. It was the thing I looked forward to at the end of every day. It enhanced my creativity. It helped expand my mind and think critically. It made me calmer, kinder and funnier. Or so I thought.


addictiondetoxmarijuanaweedquitting

