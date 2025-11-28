Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore: carbon dioxide is the most important nutrient for all life on Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore:
"One of my missions is to turn on its head the idea that carbon dioxide is a pollutant and somehow dangerous, when in fact it is the most important nutrient for all life on Earth, and without it this would be a dead planet."
"I am firmly of the belief that the future will show that this whole hysteria over climate change was a complete fabrication."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
