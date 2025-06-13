BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revoke, Rescind, Retract SCOTT MORRISON’s Companion of the Order of Australia MVI_4512
38 views • 19 hours ago

I published a 27 second version of this 44 second video at Change.org’s website: https://www.change.org/p/revoke-rescind-retract-scott-morrison-s-companion-of-the-order-of-australia/feed

Scott Morrison exemplified almost nothing worthy of emulation by our children and grandchildren. He was never wrong, never apologised in a convincing manner, instituted 'no jab no play', 'no jab no pay', and a litany of hurtful actions upon the Australian people. To give him a Companion of the Order of Australia besmirches the integrity of the award. He was a good example of how to be small, as opposed to how to be great. I have 2 precious grandsons who I would want to keep far away from Scott Morrison, lest his traits rub off. EK Lippenmeyer, Perth, Western Australia, aka Allan L.


current eventspoliticsscott morrisonpetitionsaustralian honourschangeorg
