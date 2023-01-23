https://gettr.com/post/p2602m064a5
Dr Peter McCullough: Ivermectin has the fastest effect on the Covid-19 virus. Ivermectin has three functions:
1. Antagonism to spike protein
2. Prevent viral proteins from entering the nucleus
3. Change intracellular inflammatory mediators
Dr Peter McCullough：伊维菌素对新冠病毒起效最快，伊维菌素有三个作用：
1.对刺突蛋白有拮抗作用
2.阻止病毒蛋白进入细胞核
3.改变细胞内炎症介质
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.