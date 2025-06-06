BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Absurdity and Lawlessness, Canada’s Political Implosion, Ongoing Protests & Unrest
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
📺 1. Tech Innovation vs. Societal Collapse Huge TV screen in a restaurant: Celebrating innovation ("fake breeze" for ambiance), but contrasts this with the decline of social order and basic functionality. Tone: Amazed by progress, dismayed by collapse elsewhere. 🚗 2. Absurdity and Lawlessness on Canadian Roads Rim job joke on the 401, motorcycle side-swipes, fights in traffic. These symbolize chaos in public behavior and a breakdown of civility, especially in places like Vancouver. Tone: Shocked and appalled by how people behave under stress. 🇺🇸 3. Trump as a Global Symbol of Freedom Trump chants in Poland 🇵🇱, protests against illegal immigration. Sees Trump not as a man, but as a beacon of hope and resistance to globalist overreach. Warns Americans: “Don’t give up your Constitution.” Tone: Urgent and reverent about American values. 🇨🇦 4. Canada’s Political Implosion Michelle Wu booed: labeled as part of the "installed" leadership class. Danielle Smith praised: framed as a "real Canadian hero" for standing up to federal overreach. Emphasizes disconnect between citizens and unaccountable political leaders. Tone: Supportive of provincial resistance, critical of urban/globalist policies. ⚠️ 5. Breakdown in Public Order Antifa smashing cars, jewelers fighting back, homelessness in Williams Lake. Highlights increasing violence, theft, and disorder across cities. Praises Meritt BC’s mayor for restoring order – a local solution that works. Tone: Frustrated but hopeful when real leadership is present. 🔬 6. Suppressed Technology & Elites’ Control Iranian scientist invents a car that runs on water – hints at suppression of breakthrough tech (mentions earlier inventors disappearing). Tone: Conspiratorial but optimistic about what’s possible. 📊 7. “View Farms” and Fake Influencers Accuses new social media stars of being AI-promoted shills, using view farms to push safe, controlled narratives. Claims real voices were silenced post-2020, while controlled opposition rose. Tone: Disillusioned and skeptical of popular “truth-tellers.” ✊ 8. Ongoing Protests & Unrest Protests against Canadian aid to Israel, bizarre church performances (chicken in a diaper), grave robbing by migrants. Frames this as a moral and spiritual c

protests againstcanadian aid to israelbizarre church performances
