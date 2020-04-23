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#AlexJonesShow FULL: We Have Days to Turn This Around Until There's an Irrevocable Global Depression
The Resistance 1776
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20 views • April 23, 2020
But there’s hope just over the horizon

we reveal the real problems globally that the media has underreported, especially the negative oil prices and the risk of corporate farm closures due to Covid-19 which could trigger food shortages worldwide

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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