Using the Earthway Seeder to Grow Vegetables

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Earthway Direct Seeder - https://amzn.to/2KhFC8w
Jang JP-1 - https://paperpot.co/product/jp1-jang-speed-seeder-no-1/
Buy Seeds - http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Modifying the Earthway - http://www.theruminant.ca/blog/2011/12/19/a-wizards-fix-for-your-earthway-seeder
PLATE CHEAT SHEET:
Lettuce plate - raw lettuce, arugula, carrots, parsley
Radish plate - Radishes, turnips, Salad mix like brassicas like tatsoi, kale, mizuna, dill, heavy seeded lettuce for mix if the lettuce plate doesn't seed thick enough
Beet Plate - Beets and beet greens, cilantro
Large Bean Plate - Bush Beans
RELATED VIDEOS:
The best seeders for market gardens - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlDXgMMR8k8
How to Direct Seed Salad Mix - https://youtu.be/DExElqMmaG8
How to Direct Seed Bush Beans - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ow-NIbt8I78
Using a Tilther for Bed Prep Before Seeding - https://youtu.be/A8FPv7ePqhQ
MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: https://aff.dripdepot.com/aff/idevaffiliate.php?id=251
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Earthway Direct Seeder: https://amzn.to/2KhFC8w
$20 off Coolbot: https://storeitcold.referralrock.com/l/859B32AC/
NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/
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Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
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LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@naturesalwaysright:b?r=EN8n7c4C8W9Gx5iseeVYM3g8wSEbpdzc
JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf
SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS VIA PAYPAL OR PATREON: THANK YOU!
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/naturesalwaysright
PATREON - GET ADVICE AND REWARDS
Help me start a small scale farming revolution!
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RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
-These are for farming/growing techniques and business/sales/marketing/operations strategies:
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
Ben Hartman's "The Lean Farm" - http://amzn.to/2HhetlZ
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🌟MUSIC BY: Title: Dreams Artist: Joakim Karud Genre: Hip Hop & Rap Mood: Bright Download: https://goo.gl/kqPy4i
🌟Dreams by Joakim Karud https://soundcloud.com/joakimkarud Creative Commons — Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported— CC BY-SA 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/VF9_dCo6JT4
🌟[email protected] http://www.joakimkarud.com/ https://twitter.com/JoakimKarud http://www.joakimkarud.com/use-my-music/
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#seeder #earthway #marketgarden
-Some links above provide commissions.