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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Any Excuse Is Better Than None.
Proverbs 22:13 (NIV).
13) The sluggard says, “There’s a lion outside!
I’ll be killed in the public square!”
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The idler says anything to avoid his assigned task.
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