Welcome To Proverbs Club.Any Excuse Is Better Than None.

Proverbs 22:13 (NIV).

13) The sluggard says, “There’s a lion outside!

I’ll be killed in the public square!”

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The idler says anything to avoid his assigned task.

https://pc1.tiny.us/yckncpcu

#sluggard #says #lion #outside #killed #public #square