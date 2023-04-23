Welcome To Proverbs Club.Any Excuse Is Better Than None.
Proverbs 22:13 (NIV).
13) The sluggard says, “There’s a lion outside!
I’ll be killed in the public square!”
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The idler says anything to avoid his assigned task.
