Me'al Pisgat Har Hatzofim (From The Summit Of Mount Scopus)-Ofra Haza[Live@The Dan Shilon Show 1998]

Ofra Haza performs „Me'al Pisgat Har Hatzofim” („From The Summit Of Mount Scopus”) on the Dan Shilon Show in 1998 in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Former Israeli Prime Minister and President Shimon Peres ✝️ (1923-2016) and Former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir ✝️ (1915-2012). Dan Shilon hosted an Israeli late-night television talk show about political and social issues on Channel 2 on the Israeli TV, which was very popular in the early 1990’s, known as „The Dan Shilon Show”. It was the Israeli equivalent of „The Phil Donahue Show”. The show featured both liberal and conservative Israeli public figures as guests, and dealt with controversial topics. Mount Scopus looks down on Jerusalem from the Eastern Ridge across the Mount of Olives. For almost 2000 years, the Jewish people yearned for Jerusalem from their exile in the Diaspora. Even after the establishment of the modern State of Israel, the Old City with its holy Jewish sites of the Temple Mount, the Kotel – the outer Western Wall of the sanctuary – and Mount Scopus itself were beyond reach under Jordanian dominion. Mount Scopus was the site of the original Hadassah Hospital and part of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem that became an embattled enclave during the war of Israel's Independence, with the medical staff undergoing a long siege, during which many convoys tried to reach it despite suffering heavy casualties. From 1949-1967, it survived as an Israeli enclave in Jordanian territory, supplied by weekly convoys that reached it under U.N. protection via the Mamilla Gate in the wall that separated modern West Jerusalem from East Jerusalem. This song reflects the special place Mount Scopus held in people's hearts, and the language reflects the Jewish people's traditional expressions of yearning for peace, the holy sanctuary, and the peace of Jerusalem. Many biblical songs about Jerusalem have been set to music by modern Israeli composers, but there are also modern classics from the 1960’s and from after the Six Day War in 1967 - of which this song is one of the best-known and best-loved. Lyrics: Avigdor Hameiri Music: Moshe Rapaport / Folk Lyrics (English translation): From the summit of Mount Scopus I will prostrate myself to you From the summit of Mount Scopus Peace unto you, Jerusalem For a hundred generations I have dreamt of you To merit and behold the light of your countenance Jerusalem, Jerusalem Light up your face to your son Jerusalem, Jerusalem From your ruins I will build you From the summit of Mount Scopus Peace unto you, Jerusalem Thousands of exiles around the world Raise up their eyes to you In thousands of blessings may you be blessed Kingly sanctuary, royal city Jerusalem, Jerusalem I shall not move away Jerusalem, Jerusalem The Messiah will come, the Messiah will come The Messiah will surely come one day