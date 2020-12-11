Jerk Santa makes kid cry, kid wins anyway, Deebo dies, obesity kills, Kardashian mourns murderer

#Soylent #Covid #Trump #Kardashian #Santa #Nerf #PC #Bagley



The federal government executed Brandon Bernard on Thursday night after the Supreme Court denied a last-minute appeal despite pleas from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian.



Bernard, 40, received a lethal injection of phenobarbital at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, in a rare execution of a person who was in his teens when the crime occurred.



He was declared dead at 9.27pm as witnesses, including members of the families of his victims, watched from behind a glass barrier.



In his final words, Bernard addressed the families of Todd and Stacie Bagley through the window, telling them 'I'm sorry'.



'That’s the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day,' he added.



Todd's mother Georgia Bagley spoke after the execution to say that she forgave him and that his apology 'helped very much to heal my heart' after waiting 21 years for justice.



Bernard's death was mourned by Kardashian, however, who tweeted that he was an 'amazing person', claiming she felt 'so messed up right now' and that 'our system is so f****d up'.



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Friday actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister was found dead Thursday at age of 62 in his Marina Del Rey apartment.



Police sources told TMZ that the veteran character actor was pronounced dead on the scene after officials responded to a call of an unconscious male.



A coroner was on the scene where the Compton, California native was found, though his cause of death has yet to be confirmed.



His manager Cindy Cowan told Variety on Thursday that he had displayed coronavirus symptoms, and had missed shooting on a film project amid the ailment. She told the AP that he had battled COVID-19 earlier this year.



'He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold,' Cowan told the outlet. 'Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant. We’re all devastated.'



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A Texas bride-to-be in has died from the coronavirus five days after she was supposed to get married.



Stephanie Lynn Smith, 29, from Lubbock, passed away before she could marry her fiancé, 31-year-old Jamie Bassett.



She came down with an illness in the days leading up to the nuptials which she believed to be shingles, which was thought to have flared up as a result of stress leading up to the big day.



'She was stressing about the wedding,' her mother, Oralia Smith, told the NBC News. 'She went to see the doctor about that, and he gave her medication for that.'



But she was not experiencing any symptoms related to the coronavirus. A few days later she was having trouble tasting and smelling food and Smith's condition worsened.



Her fiancé took her to hospital where she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.



After being discharged she went home to rest.



'She was extremely fatigued,' Bassett said. 'She honestly might have slept, like, 20 hours that day.'