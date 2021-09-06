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Medical Debate - COVID 19 Vaccines: Safe and Effective?
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169 views • September 06, 2021
The Tanzanian government was invited by Bishop and parliament member Askofu Gwajima to a debate whether the COVID-19 "vaccines" are safe and effective. Unfortunately, they did not show up, but Dr. William Gershom from Tanzania, Dr. Mike Yeadon from UK, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi from Germany, Professor Alexandra Henrion Caude from France, Dr. Herve Seligman and Dr. Shimon Janowitz from Israel, Mads Palsvig from Denmark, Amrita Tejas from Switzerland, Dr. Lucia Mas from Argentina, Dr. Heike Müller from Italy and Dr. Mikael Nordfors from Sweden showed up for a long discussion. Originally aired on September 5th 2021 at http://medicdebate.org
Mirror: https://www.medicdebate.org/node/2447
Mirror: https://www.medicdebate.org/node/2447
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