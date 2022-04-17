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Whistleblower Blows Lid off Money Laundering, Stolen Treasuries, EBRD Coverups Paid by YOU (2of2)
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81 views • April 17, 2022
John Christmas, courageous bank whistleblower, exposes a big part of the worldwide corruption scheme. He explains how the banking system in Latvia, protected by the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (CBRD) and other institutions, laundered money for the KGB mafia and facilitated the swindle of the entire Ukraine treasury which was stolen in 2014. The KGB mafia and other criminal clients were known for the worst crimes perpetrated by humanity including trafficking, drugs and state looting. We discuss the protection the EBRD doles out to criminal banking systems and how the EBRD is paid by YOU; the U.S. tax payer. This scheme ties back to the Bidens, the Clintons and so many more enemies of humanity. John Christmas is courageously shining light on a major piece of the worldwide corruption puzzle. You can learn more about John or buy his book, The KGB Banker, at https://KGBBanker.com
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