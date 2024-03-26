The M.A.G.A Dance

I thought I'd make my own version with his 2 best closing songs. Original Links to Music Below.



The Famous Trump Dance since Trump first became President, and still famous to this day. Most of the Clips are from when he was still in office and running for 2020.

Original Music Video's Below:

Y.M.C.A By The Village People:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CS9OO0S5w2k

Hold On, I'm Comin' By Sam And Dave:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMK80XsOg3k