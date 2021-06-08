Police in Victoria ‘crossed a very dangerous and scary line’

Sky News host Rowan Dean says police in Victoria have crossed a “dangerous and scary line” by deciding in advance who is likely to commit a crime in the future.



Mr Dean said the “thuggery” of police, particularly in Victoria, during lockdowns was “chilling” and “shocked the free world”.



“Rather than China becoming more like us, are we becoming more like them?” he asked.



“It's not only the excessive use of physical force, it is the excessive use of authoritarian power.



“The police, rather than protecting the citizens, have become an extension of the government of Victoria, protecting the bureaucrats and the politicians, in this case the Labor Party, from facing much-needed criticism and legitimate lawful protest.



“The Andrews government has used its political force to suppress legitimate debate and the freedom of the press.”



Mr Dean pointed to the way police handled Avi Yemini, a journalist for Rebel News.



He said Mr Yemini had the “right” and “professional duty” to cover Saturday’s demonstrations but received a visit from police the night before.



“Put aside the grotesque actions of a police commissioner having the power to decide which journalists may or may not attend an event, a totalitarian give away if ever there was one, but you know we have crossed a very dangerous and scary line when the police start deciding in advance who is likely to commit a crime in the future,” he said.



“It's not quite as dramatic as the tank man with his plastic carrier bag standing up to the procession of communist tanks, but the principle, actually, is identical.



“The individual expressing his defiance of a brutal and oppressive state that has only one answer to dissent, and that is to crush it.”