Steve Bannon's Fiery Speech at TPUSA's Defeating the Great Reset Conference

Bannons War Room

Networks and markets and systems are the new world order with China running the economy of the world according to Xi.

Trump’s inauguration speech was on the preservation of the nation-state which blew the world elites out of the water.

The New World Order must be taken down and destroyed in large part due to it’s apathy towards the immoral actions of its leaders.

BANNON: “[Trump] is an instrument of divine providence. I saw it. I saw it in 16. It was divine providence that got us there, divine providence. Why? Because these demons and devils in places like Davos in the City of London and Wall Street, right? That’s who our opposition is this a spiritual warfare. We’re fighting in practical means, right? A battlefield is going to be the ballot box and the precincts. Because we’re going to take what’s been passed down to us from time immemorial: democracy, a republic, freedom, free men and women, that every battlefield that’s ever anybody’s ever died on has passed it down to us. You might as well spit on their grave if we’re to accept the party at Davos.”





Source: https://rumble.com/v1kg9t1-steve-bannons-fiery-speech-at-tpusas-defeating-the-great-reset-conference.html



