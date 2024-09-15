BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DARK PSYCHOLOGY
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 7 months ago
DARK PSYCHOLOGYConfessions of an Illuminati Volume 11: The Past, Present, and Future of Mind Control from Sun Tzu to MK-ULTRA and Beyond

For the first time, Leo Zagami unveils the true untold story of brainwashing, psychological operations, and mind control in connection to the Illuminati and the New World Order. From Sun Tzu in Ancient China to MK-ULTRA and PSYOP Soldiers in modern America, the elites have always known how to control millions of people not only with the use of conventional weapons but also with the power of the mind. Also learn about the psychology of initiation and how the Illuminati and Freemasons control their own.

Learn about the occult roots of mind control, secret experiments, the complete history of brainwashing, and the making of a Manchurian Candidate after Donald J. Trump’s attempted assassination revealed that the elite are Manufacturing Killers Utilizing Lethal Tradecraft Requiring Assassination as they did with Lee Harvey Oswald.

In the end, the evil elite will use Artificial Intelligence and Nanotechnology to control your body and your freedom of thought. However, we still have a chance to keep the inner sanctum of our brains free, and with this book, you will learn how.

Keywords
leo zagamidark psychologyconfessions volume 11
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy