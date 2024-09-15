DARK PSYCHOLOGY

DARK PSYCHOLOGYConfessions of an Illuminati Volume 11: The Past, Present, and Future of Mind Control from Sun Tzu to MK-ULTRA and Beyond

For the first time, Leo Zagami unveils the true untold story of brainwashing, psychological operations, and mind control in connection to the Illuminati and the New World Order. From Sun Tzu in Ancient China to MK-ULTRA and PSYOP Soldiers in modern America, the elites have always known how to control millions of people not only with the use of conventional weapons but also with the power of the mind. Also learn about the psychology of initiation and how the Illuminati and Freemasons control their own.



Learn about the occult roots of mind control, secret experiments, the complete history of brainwashing, and the making of a Manchurian Candidate after Donald J. Trump’s attempted assassination revealed that the elite are Manufacturing Killers Utilizing Lethal Tradecraft Requiring Assassination as they did with Lee Harvey Oswald.



In the end, the evil elite will use Artificial Intelligence and Nanotechnology to control your body and your freedom of thought. However, we still have a chance to keep the inner sanctum of our brains free, and with this book, you will learn how.